MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck near the Bird Road southbound entrance to the Turnpike.
The person who ran onto the highway is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center.
Police say he became combative inside the hospital and ran away.
Hospital staff and police ran after him.
The young man in his 20s survived getting hit.
He’s being treated for his new injuries as well as his previous condition.
The accident caused a major traffic mess at the height of rush hour.
The southbound Turnpike is closed from 8 Street to Bird Road as a result of the incident.
