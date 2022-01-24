Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Crash, Local TV, Miami News, Miami-Dade Police

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was struck near the Bird Road southbound entrance to the Turnpike.

The person who ran onto the highway is a psychiatric patient at Kendall Regional Medical Center.

READ MORE: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says City Is Growing Faster Than Ever At Panel Discussion With Developers

Police say he became combative inside the hospital and ran away.

Hospital staff and police ran after him.

The young man in his 20s survived getting hit.

READ MORE: 'It's Disgusting': Community Reacts To Antisemitic Flyers Found In Several Neighborhoods

He’s being treated for his new injuries as well as his previous condition.

Chopper4 over the scene as southbound traffic was being diverted off the Turnpike. (CBS4)

The accident caused a major traffic mess at the height of rush hour.

The southbound Turnpike is closed from 8 Street to Bird Road as a result of the incident.

MORE NEWS: 'No Matter Where We Looked, It Was Sold Out': Baby Formula Shortage Is Major Concern For Parents

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team