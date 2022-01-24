MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Americans can start filing their taxes on Monday, but some people may be waiting longer than expected for their refund.

Around 30 million taxpayers had their refunds delayed last year because of pandemic-related issues and the IRS is still playing catchup. The treasury department is warning of more delays again this year.

What are some of the reasons for the delays?

“Well first of all, if your information doesn’t match on the IRS that could lead to problems,” said Mark Steber, Chief Tax Information Officer with Jackson Hewitt.

He said the expanded child credit is also a potential pitfall. Most parents only got half the money they were owed. The IRS is now sending out letters to help people properly file for the rest.

“That can be a little complicated. You have to fill out the form on how many dependents you have, you may have new dependents because you had a new child, you fostered, you adopted, shared custody can create a complication. Then you put the amounts that you received during the year and the balance falls out on your tax return has a bigger tax refund.”

Steber says while unemployment benefits are taxable, stimulus checks are not but still need to be reported on 2021 tax returns.

“So make sure you understand what is taxable and what is not taxable,” he said.

The fastest way to get a refund is to file electronically and set up direct deposit. The IRS said most people who do get a refund will receive it within 21 days.

The tax filing deadline is April 18th.