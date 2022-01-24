DORAL (CBSMiami) — Doral police are looking for a missing teen who ran away from home.
Emmanuel Sanchez was last seen Saturday, January 22, around 1:00 p.m.
Sanchez reportedly left home after an argument with his father.
The teen has been known to hang around the LA Fitness gym in Doral, Doral Meadow Park and Morgan Levy Park.
If you see him or know where he is, please call police.