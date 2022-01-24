MIAMI (CBS) – Two women were sent to the hospital after a hit and run crash in Miami late Monday morning.

According to police, two vehicles collided just before noon at NW 3rd Street and NW 11th Avenue.

“There was a white Range Rover that was traveling southbound on NW 11th Avenue when the red vehicle, which was occupied by two females, was traveling eastbound on 3rd Street when that white SUV truck blew past the stop sign striking that vehicle that hit an additional four vehicles that were parked on the side of the road,” said Miami Police Officer Kiara Delva.

The two women in the red car, both in their 60s, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in serious condition.

After the crash, the driver and two passengers in the Range Rover fled on foot. Delva also told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench that the three males who fled on foot are between 17 and 20 years old. She said at this time they do not have a good description of them.

Investigators are looking for surveillance videos and any other information that will lead them to the Range Rover’s driver.

Anyone with information that can help police should call them or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477). There is a reward of up to $1,000 and callers will remain anonymous.

Miami Police say they have seen an increase in the past few years in the number of hit-and-run accidents.