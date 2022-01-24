MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade School Board will hold a special meeting on Monday to interview the three candidates who have applied to be the next Superintendent.

Dr. Jose L. Dotres, Dr. Rafaela Espinal, and Jacob Oliva are the candidates who were selected by the School Board at its January 18th meeting to replace outgoing Superintendent Alberto M. Carvalho.

The 57-year-old Carvalho will take over as Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District on March 1st. He was Miami-Dade’s second longest-serving superintendent. He took over in 2008 after starting his career as a math and physics teacher at Miami Jackson Senior High School.

Monday’s meeting will begin at 2 p.m. and will be held in the auditorium of the School Board Administration Building at 1450 NE 2nd Avenue.

It is open to the public.

Anyone who wants to submit a question may do so through the public comment link on the Superintendent Application website. All questions from the public will be transmitted to the School Board for consideration.