Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
CBS News MiamiWatch Now
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, Local TV, Miami News, Omicron

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — International health officials are now monitoring a new subvariant of Omicron.

The UK Health Security Agency has declared BA.2 a “variant under investigation.”

READ MORE: Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Says City Is Growing Faster Than Ever At Panel Discussion With Developers

The World Health Organization has reported cases of BA.2 in at least 40 countries, including the United States.

The subvariant, which has been dubbed “stealth Omicron,” was reportedly first identified in India and South Africa in late December 2021.

READ MORE: 'It's Disgusting': Community Reacts To Antisemitic Flyers Found In Several Neighborhoods

Dr. Vipin M. Vashishtha reports BA.2 “has 28 unique mutations.”

Because of the constituent growth across multiple countries, Vashishtha believes “BA.2 may be some degree more transmissible than BA.1.”

While Vashishtha said this subvariant may replace BA.1, he believes it’s unlikely to cause a second wave of Omicron.

MORE NEWS: Miami-Dade PD: Portion Of Turnpike Closed After Psychiatric Patient Who Ran Onto Highway Was Struck

Denmark’s Statens Serum Institut noted that “initial analysis shows no differences in hospitalizations for BA.2 compared to BA.1.”

CBSMiami.com Team