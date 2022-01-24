MIAMI (CBSMiami) – As of Monday, courtesy of the federal government, you’ll be able to get your hands on an N95 mask for free.

The Biden administration announced a week ago that 400 million masks were being shipped to pharmacies and community health centers nationwide.

Americans can get up to three N95s free of charge. However, only adult-sized N95s are expected to be available.

The expectation is that most pharmacies that are part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 vaccines will participate in the mask distribution.

In Florida, this would mean:

CVS Health

Walgreens

Publix

Winn-Dixie

Fresco y Más

Harveys Supermarket

Walmart

Sam’s Club

Costco

Kroger

CBS4 news partner the Miami Herald was able to confirm Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket pharmacies are participating. Walgreens and CVS told the Miami Herald they plan to have free N95s in the coming weeks.

As for a participating community health center, the Health Resources and Services Administration has created an online locator tool.

The Florida Association of Community Health Centers also has it’s own locator website.