MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bad Bunny is going on a 29-date stadium tour this year which kicks off in Florida and includes a stop in Miami.

This is the first stadium tour for the award winning artist, which Spotify calls “the most listened-to-artist in the world.”

The “Bad Bunny: World’s Hottest Tour” will travel across the United States and Latin America.

The tour kicks off on August 5 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

He’ll perform at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on August 12.

Other stops include Atlanta, Chicago, New York and more before wrapping up in Los Angeles in September. He’ll head to Latin America in October.

Bad Bunny will be joined by special guests on select dates including Grammy nominated DJ and record producer Alesso and Grammy nominated artist, Diplo.

Tickets for this stadium tour will go on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, January 26 at 12pm. They go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 28 at 12pm on worldshottesttour.com.