SURFSIDE (CBSMiami) — Several South Florida police departments are investigating after an antisemitic flyer was found in several residential neighborhoods over the weekend.

“For hate to be distributed like that in our neighborhood, is just shocking to say the least,” said Surfside resident Joseph Wax. Wax is among many in disbelief after finding out this antisemitic propaganda flyer placed in their neighborhood.

“We couldn’t believe that in 2022 here in Surfside, this is absolutely hideous. We’re used to hearing these types of stories back 50 years ago back 60 years ago”, added Wax.

According to officials, somewhere between Saturday night and Sunday morning, the more than 100 flyers were thrown out of a car onto lawns and driveways of homes in Miami Beach and Surfside for residents to find when they woke up.

“It’s so cowardly to do it in the cover a night, in a little baggies with pebbles. It’s disgusting, the fact that they feel empowered to do something like that is… I can’t even find any words to describe it, it’s infuriating,” said Surfside Commissioner Eliana Salzhaue.

But she’s isn’t the only official reacting.

In a tweet Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber wrote: “Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us. We are a STRONG and PROUD people. There are Jews on all sides of the political spectrum, but TOGETHER we ALL rise arm-in-arm against you.”

In another tweet, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava called out for unity.

“I call on our entire community to firmly and forcefully condemn this disturbing flyer, and all forms of hateful rhetoric, threats, violence and bigotry that have become increasingly common in our divided society”.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman didn’t mince words after learning of the antisemitic flyer and condemned the action.

“To the garbage that distributed this anti-Semitic flyer around South Florida this weekend: Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us,” he tweeted.

Mayor Groisman also said in an interview this isn’t the first time this flyer was circulated.

“This is the same flyer from the same disgusting antisemetic group that is making waves all over the country, it’s a small group but they’re loud. The same exact flyer that has been distributed in California and other places around the country and now it’s at our doorsteps.”

While the police are investigating, Salzhaue said she wants to insure prosecution.

“I think this is not something that you can brush off. I don’t think you can say what kind of crime did they commit; I don’t care if they charge them with littering, I don’t care if they get a $200 fine, they need to be held accountable. You don’t drive into our town and throw your garbage onto our lawns,” added Salzhaue.

Residents are asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they have any information on who may have distributed the flyer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.