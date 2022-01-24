MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida gas prices haven’t moved much, even as the price of crude rises to multi-year highs.

The average price for gasoline in Florida is $3.23 per gallon. That’s 1-cent more than a week ago and the same price as this time last month.

“Oil prices have surged in 2022, but pump prices have been pretty flat so far,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It’s possible that the seasonable downturn in gasoline demand has helped pump prices resist the upward pressure from the oil market. However, if oil prices keep logging weekly gains, it’s only a matter of time before that results in higher prices at the pump.”

The U.S. price for crude oil is on a 5-week streak of gains. So far this year, crude oil has risen as much as 14%. Wednesday’s settlement of $86.96 per barrel is $2/b more than the 2021 high, and the highest daily settlement since October 2014. Although the daily price of oil took a step back on Friday – settling at $85.14 – oil prices remain under heavy upward pressure due to ongoing global supply concerns.

Regional Prices