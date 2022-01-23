MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Beach Police Department is investigating after an antisemitic flyer was found in several residential neighborhoods overnight.

“There is no place for this in our community & we will do all we can to make that point clear,” tweeted Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber.

This morning hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful anti-Semitic flyer and small pebbles. @MiamiBeachPD is actively investigating to determine their origin. As a precaution we’ve increased patrols in our neighborhoods and… pic.twitter.com/5bx0RvnRoD — Dan Gelber (@MayorDanGelber) January 23, 2022

In an abundance of caution, Miami Beach PD said it has increased patrols in neighborhoods and religious institutions as it seeks the origin of the flyer.

Surfside reported the same flyer was found throughout the town, which is why its police department will also be stepping up patrols in the community.

Bal Harbour Mayor Gabriel Groisman didn’t mince words after learning of the antisemitic flyer.

“To the garbage that distributed this anti-Semitic flyer around South Florida this weekend: Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us,” he tweeted.

To the garbage that distributed this anti-Semitic flyer around South Florida this weekend: Your flyers DO NOT intimidate us. We are a STRONG and PROUD people. There are Jews on all sides of the political spectrum, but TOGETHER we ALL rise arm-in-arm against you. 🇮🇱 🇺🇸 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/K5VFbZYO9T — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) January 23, 2022

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava stood in solidarity with her fellow local leaders, tweeting, in part, “all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart.”

As the Mayor of our beautifully diverse, inclusive and caring community, and the first Jewish Mayor of Miami-Dade County, antisemitism and all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart. https://t.co/OYUwgbOFhJ — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) January 23, 2022

Similar flyers have been found in other parts of the country.

Residents are asked to contact their local law enforcement agencies if they have any information on who may have distributed the flyer.

If you wish to remain anonymous, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.