MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — It’s a mural fit for Miami music royalty!

A special tribute to Gloria and Emilio Estefan was unveiled in Little Havana on Saturday.

Local artist Disem305 painted the giant mural depicting the power couple of Latin pop in the 1980s when they came out with smash hits such as “Conga” and “Rhythm is Gonna Get You.”

While the Estefans were not in attendance, their son, Nayib, was there for the event.

The giant mural is part of a local effort by the Kcull Life Foundation to partner up with local artists to improve historic neighborhoods and preserve Cuban American. A well-known costume shop on the Calle Ocho donated the wall.

The foundation also recently presented another mural to salsa artist Celia Cruz, who is also Cuban.

