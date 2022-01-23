Jim DeFede went one-on-one with Congresswoman and former Orlando Police Chief Val Demings.
She is running to be the Democratic nominee to take on Republican Marco Rubio in the Senate race this November.
DeFede and his guest tackled a variety of topics, including the voting rights bill that was a priority for Democrats.
GUEST: U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-FL, 10th District-Orlando
Watch PART 1 in the video player above.
