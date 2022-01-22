  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMGame Time with Boomer Esiason
    12:30 PMInside College Basketball
    1:00 PMCollege Basketball
    3:30 PMThe NFL Today
    4:30 PMNFL Playoffs
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Davie, Local TV, Miami News, Trunpike Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A semi-trailer rolled over overnight causing the shutdown of all northbound lanes on the Turnpike in Broward County.

It happened at around 5 a.m. near Davie Road and State Road 91.

READ MORE: Hollywood Police: Arrest Made In Separate Sexual Battery Cases

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi crashed into a vehicle that had just collided with a box truck.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Scattered Showers Ahead Of Cooler Weather

Authorities said a car and a small box truck had collided before the semi crashed into the car that had apparently made a u-turn from the center lane.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

MORE NEWS: Officials: Manatees, At Risk Of Starvation, Start Eating Lettuce In Pilot Program

As of 10 a.m., three lanes had reopened.

CBSMiami.com Team