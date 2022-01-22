MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A semi-trailer rolled over overnight causing the shutdown of all northbound lanes on the Turnpike in Broward County.

It happened at around 5 a.m. near Davie Road and State Road 91.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the semi crashed into a vehicle that had just collided with a box truck.

Authorities said a car and a small box truck had collided before the semi crashed into the car that had apparently made a u-turn from the center lane.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities.

As of 10 a.m., three lanes had reopened.