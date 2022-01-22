TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 was down slightly for the second day in a row, according to data released Friday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 11,468 inpatients had COVID-19, down from a reported 11,575 on Thursday and 11,839 on Wednesday.
The data said 1,601 Florida patients with COVID-19 were in intensive-care units, the same number reported Thursday.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 surged during the past month as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.
