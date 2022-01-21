MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A southwest Miami-Dade man was arrested after he reportedly posed as a law enforcement officer at a school.

On Thursday Erick Moore Jr., 18, went to Miami Palmetto Senior High wearing a jacket with the wording “Miami-Dade Corrections and Rehabilitation Department” and a state of Florida corrections department ID, according to his arrest report.

While talking with the staff and two police officers, they noticed that he was wearing a belt with a handcuff case and a pouch with what appeared to be a gun inside.

When asked if he was just hired by the corrections department he replied “Yes” and he was going to attend the academy soon, according to the report.

The officers reportedly grew suspicious when the name and picture on the ID did not match Moore.

He was then taken to the main office, where a pair of handcuffs was found in the case and a thermometer shaped like a gun was in the pouch, according to the arrest form. A pocket knife was found in a pants pocket. He also reportedly had two credit guards that were not in his name.

Moore was taken into custody and has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer, possession of stolen credit cards, and trespassing.