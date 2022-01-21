MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami couple is accused of stealing $2.5 million from a Stock Island fish house and multiple commercial fishermen.

Marianela Armenteros, 40, and Yamir Gonzalez-Betancourt, 49, worked for a fish house owned by the Valero-Duran Corporation. Armenteros worked as a general manager, while Gonzalez-Betancourt was the assistant general manager.

In 2021, the fish house owner and three commercial fishermen contacted the Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office and claimed the couple was stealing money.

According to the sheriff’s office investigation, Armenteros put thousands of commercial stone crab and lobster tags in her name as opposed to the names of the commercial fishermen, which prevented them from fishing legally and making money from their catch.

Armenteros also reportedly placed a commercial fisherman’s boat in her name without his permission.

The fish house also lost money due to the fishermen being unable to sell their product to the company.

Armenteros’s actions, which occurred over several months before the sheriff’s office was notified, reportedly cost the fish house and the fishermen at least $2.5 million dollars.

The sheriff’s office said the case against Gonzalez-Betancourt involves a scam regarding the sale of lobsters to export buyers. Gonzalez-Betancourt had the exporters buy the lobsters directly from him in cash and not the fish house.

Armenteros is facing multiple counts of grand theft over $100,000. Gonzalez-Betancourt was charged with one count of grand theft over $100,000.

Armenteros is being held on $400,000 bail, Gonzalez-Betancourt is being held on $100,000 bail.