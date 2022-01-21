FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Firefighters battled an early morning warehouse fire in Pembroke Park.
The building is located at 2047 SW 31st Ave.READ MORE: Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease, Who Grabbed Officer By The Throat, Under Criminal Investigation
Fifty firefighters from several different agencies assisted in putting out the flames. They were able to contain it to one unit.READ MORE: Miami Weather: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms, Keep An Umbrella Handy
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: Broward School Board To Vote On Proposed Teacher Raises
The cause of the fire is under investigation.