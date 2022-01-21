  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Pembroke Park, Warehouse Fire

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Firefighters battled an early morning warehouse fire in Pembroke Park.

The building is located at 2047 SW 31st Ave.

READ MORE: Sunrise Police Sgt. Christopher Pullease, Who Grabbed Officer By The Throat, Under Criminal Investigation

Fifty firefighters from several different agencies assisted in putting out the flames. They were able to contain it to one unit.

READ MORE: Miami Weather: Scattered Afternoon Thunderstorms, Keep An Umbrella Handy

No injuries were reported.

MORE NEWS: Broward School Board To Vote On Proposed Teacher Raises

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBSMiami.com Team