MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A man who was extradited to the U.S. to face charges in connection to the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse is set to make his first appearance in court on Thursday.

Arrested in the Dominican Republic last month, Rodolphe Jaar is currently in custody in Miami. He will be presented with criminal charges during his federal court appearance.

Jaar, who was convicted of drug-trafficking charges a decade ago, once served as an informant for the U.S. government.

He is the second foreigner extradited to the United States to face charges related to the assassination of the Haitian president. Earlier in January, U.S. authorities arrested a former Colombian soldier, Mario Antonio Palacios, after he fled from Haiti to Jamaica. A Jamaican judge ordered him deported to Colombia, but he was detained in Panama during a layover by U.S. authorities who had been in touch with him while he was still in hiding.

The arrests come more than six months after the squad allegedly made up of former Colombian soldiers, Haitian police officers and others went to the president’s residence to carry out his assassination. More than 40 people have been arrested in the case.

A criminal complaint and affidavit charging Jaar in the conspiracy case have not been unsealed.

Palacios was the first person to be formally charged in Moïse’s assassination. In a criminal complaint drafted by the FBI, he is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States, and providing material support resulting in death, knowing that such support would be used to carry out a plot to kill the Haitian president.

