MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Northeast High School student is facing charges after police said he brought a loaded gun to the Oakland Park school Wednesday.

Authorities said the 16-year-old male student was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office Threat Management Unit detectives.

Here is what detectives said led to the arrest:

“At approximately 10:30 a.m., the student was called to the school’s administration office in reference to his grades. School officials said they detected a strong odor of what they believed to be marijuana. The student’s personal belongings were searched, and a firearm with ammunition was found inside his backpack. BSO Threat Management Unit detectives were notified, responded to the school and arrested the student.”

The student told police he had no intentions of using the firearm on school grounds and that it was for protection on his walk home from school.

The student was taken to the Juvenile Assessment Center for processing. He faces a felony charge of possessing a firearm on school property.