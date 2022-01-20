MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach city commissioners are set to discuss on Thursday the fate of the historic Deauville Beach Resort.
They are considering demolishing it after the building was declared unsafe and unable to be saved due to structural defects in a Structural Condition Assessment Report.
The hotel closed in 2017 after a fire in its electrical room. The city reportedly sued the owners for not making the necessary repairs.
The celebrated beachfront hotel on Collins Avenue hosted The Beatles for their second appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show in February 1964.
Frank Sinatra, Judy Garland, Liza Minnelli, Tony Bennett, and many more have performed there. John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan have occupied the presidential suite.
Local activists are trying to save the hotel from destruction.