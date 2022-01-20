FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man is barricaded in a Fort Lauderdale apartment Thursday night after setting items on fire and throwing them off a balcony.
Fort Lauderdale PD and Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were the first to respond the scene at 619 N Andrews Avenue.
Upon their arrival, that's when the man barricaded himself in the apartment, refusing to speak with first responders.
As a result, SWAT and negotiators were called out to assist, eventually making contact with the man.
While this is an ongoing situation, FLPD does not believe other people are involved and there is no threat to the public.
Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.