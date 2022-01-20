MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Fort Lauderdale police detectives are looking for the person responsible for the shooting death of a bicyclist.

Police said it happened Wednesday at around 3 p.m., in the 2800 block of Northwest 20th Street.

Responding officers located an adult male on the side of the roadway who had been shot.

Authorities said the victim, identified as William Jean Giles, 46, was riding his bicycle when he was shot by someone in a passing vehicle.

The victim was transported to Broward Health Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities described the suspect’s vehicle as a black, four-door sedan.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact Detective C. Fargnoli at 954-828-5539, Detective L. Swisher at 954-828-4007, or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).