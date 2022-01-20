DEBARY (CBSMiami) – Sheriff’s department bodycam footage captured the aftermath of a bear attack in Volusia County.

A woman was injured by a black bear while walking her dog in DeBary around 9 p.m. on Friday, January 14.

Although she was scratched across her face, she expressed the most concern about her black Labrador retriever. But the dog was able to escape uninjured.

Fortunately, the owner’s injuries were not life-threatening.

SEE IT: Aftermath Of Bear Attack In Volusia County

The owner said the bear jumped on her and threw her on the floor.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers found the bear in a tree nearby along with her three cubs.

The mother bear who was responsible for the attack had to be put down. Her three yearlings, at least 100 pounds each, were deemed old enough to survive on their own and let go.