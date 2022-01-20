  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that First Lady Casey DeSantis had completed her final chemotherapy treatment after a breast cancer diagnosis.

The first lady’s diagnosis was made public in October. The governor said she finished the chemotherapy treatments Wednesday, calling it a “big milestone.”

“She’s doing well and we look forward to having good news over the ensuing weeks and months,” the Republican governor said at a news conference in Bowling Green.

Casey DeSantis, 41, has played an active role in her husband’s administration, often appearing alongside the governor at official events. The couple has three children.

(© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

