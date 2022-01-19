WATCH LIVECBS4 News This Morning
By CBSMiami.com Team
FLA LOTTERY, Florida Lottery, Local TV, Miami News

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize.

This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.

Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.

Congratulations Juliana!

CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.

