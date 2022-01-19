TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Winning a million dollars in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game is becoming contagious. For the third time last week, someone from South Florida has claimed a $1 million prize.
This time, it was Juliana Pavon of Weston, who won a $1 million prize from the $5,000,000 LUCK Scratch-Off game. She chose to receive her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $760,000.00.READ MORE: South Florida School Principal William Latson, Fired Over Holocaust Comments Goes To State Supreme Court
Pavon purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 4567 Weston Road in Weston. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.
The $20 game, $5,000,000 LUCK, launched in September 2019 and features more than $329 million in cash prizes, including six top prizes of $5 million. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.97.READ MORE: COVID-19 Testing Site Finder
Congratulations Juliana!
CBS4 is your official Florida Lottery station.MORE NEWS: COVID-19 Vaccine Site Finder