  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Louis Lugo, Miami News, Police Impersonation

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing serious charges for allegedly posing as a police officer.

Investigators said 32-year-old Louis Lugo approached Miami-Dade police officers at a scene on Sunday and offered to help.

READ MORE: NFL Player Malik McDowell Bonds Out Of Jail, Charged With Public Exposure, Aggravated Battery

Officers noticed Lugo was wearing a full-duty belt, equipped with a stun gun, handcuffs, and a firearm.

READ MORE: Cleveland Browns DT Malik McDowell Bonds Out After Being Arrested In South Florida On Public Exposure Charge

Police said his vehicle had lights similar to those a police cruiser would have.

Officers reportedly asked Lugo if he was a police officer, to which he replied he was not.

MORE NEWS: Miami Weather: Cooler Weather Continues

Lugo was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.

CBSMiami.com Team