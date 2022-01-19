MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man is facing serious charges for allegedly posing as a police officer.
Investigators said 32-year-old Louis Lugo approached Miami-Dade police officers at a scene on Sunday and offered to help.
Officers noticed Lugo was wearing a full-duty belt, equipped with a stun gun, handcuffs, and a firearm.
Police said his vehicle had lights similar to those a police cruiser would have.
Officers reportedly asked Lugo if he was a police officer, to which he replied he was not.
Lugo was arrested and has since bonded out of jail.