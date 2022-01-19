SANFORD (CBSMiami) — Police in Sanford, Florida say a student is in custody after shooting a classmate at Seminole High School Wednesday.
The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries and officials say other students are not in danger.
“Only thing we know, this is, again, an isolated incident. There is no one, currently, right now, that we have that’s outstanding. Meaning, they were looking at anyone else that’s involved. Um, right now, like I said, according to the investigators, this is this is an isolated incident and that those two individuals that were involved. It’s dealing with them at the moment,” explained Sanford Police Department spokesman Ronny Neal.
Investigators have not put out a name of the suspect.