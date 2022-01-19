MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With 12 yeas and six nays, Florida’s new abortion bill passed its first hurdle.

“Every baby deserves the opportunity to live and we not only stand with those babies but we stand with those families to support as they move forward,” said Rep. Jenna Persons-Mulicka.

House Bill 5 proposes a ban on abortion after 15 weeks with the count starting after the woman’s last menstrual cycle, but the bill doesn’t stop there.

“It also improves data reporting on abortions in the following ways: it clarifies that reporting is required for both surgical and medication abortions to eliminate any confusion,” added the bills co-sponsor Rep Erin Grall.

In addition, the bill requires the reporting of abortions done due to human trafficking. Supporters of the measure say it’s constant with what is happening in other states, even citing the Mississippi abortion law currently being challenged in federal court.

“The court just sometimes get it wrong and I think the court gets it wrong when it when it comes to the viability standard and we expect that being overturn on the federal level,” added Rep. Grall.

But opponents say the new abortion bill would violate the constitutional precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

“If we’re getting to a place where we are now challenging the courts based on their decision, then we have a huge problem, not just in Florida but across the country,” said State Sen. Shevrin Jones, who adds the abortion bill is an attack on a woman’s right to choose.

He says even though the Republicans pushing the measure have to votes to make it pass, it doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do.

“It was definitely on party lines in the House, and I’m hoping in the Senate it’s not the same. But based on history in the length of time I’ve been here, I’m almost sure it will,” Jones said.

CBS4 reached out to South Florida lawmakers in Broward, Miami-Dade and Monroe, but didn’t hear back from any of the local Republican delegation. If the final vote on the abortion bill does goes along party lines, that would mean the 13 Republicans in the area would’ve voted in favor of the measure while the 15 Democrats would’ve voted against.

“Florida should stand down and should wait for the Supreme Court to make the decision that they’re going to make and then we could come back and make our decisions based on that,” added Jones.