MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Drivers are being urged to plan ahead as film crews will impact traffic on two South Florida bridges.
On Wednesday, January 19th, a video production crew is shooting on the Seven Mile Bridge and Sugarloaf Key through 5 p.m. They will also be filming between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. near Tavernier Creek on January 20th.
Drivers should expect slow-downs during those times.
On Sunday, January 23rd, the Andrews Avenue drawbridge, between SE 6th Street and E. Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale, will be closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic from 12 a.m. to 7 p.m. The closing is due to a film production shoot.
Drivers and pedestrians will be detoured to the adjacent 3rd Avenue drawbridge during this time.