TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 has neared 12,000 as the omicron variant of the coronavirus continues to bedevil the state, according to data posted Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 11,839 inpatients had COVID-19, up from 10,893 in a Tuesday count. Wednesday’s total was also up from 11,378 patients a week earlier.
The new data said 1,615 Florida COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,461 in a Tuesday count.
