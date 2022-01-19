WATCH LIVECBS4 News At 11
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMCBS 4 News at 11PM
    02:12 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:American Airlines, Local TV, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines flight to London was forced to turn around Wednesday night.

Police dispatch called for officers to meet American Airlines Flight 38 at Miami International Airport’s Gate D14 because at least one passenger was not respecting the mask mandate.

READ MORE: Florida Senate Passes Scaled-Back Emergency Fund

A flight tracker showed the plane was pretty far over the Atlantic when the decision was made to return.

READ MORE: Florida Senate Poised To Pass Redistricting Plans

CBS4 has reached out to American Airlines to understand why the situation was serious enough to circle back instead of continuing to Heathrow Airport in London.

No other details have been released at this time.

MORE NEWS: Fired Former Miami Police Chief Art Acevedo Files Lawsuit Against City, Commissioners, City Manager

Stay with CBSMiami.com for updates on this developing story.

CBSMiami.com Team