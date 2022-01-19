MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An American Airlines flight to London was forced to turn around Wednesday night.
Police dispatch called for officers to meet American Airlines Flight 38 at Miami International Airport's Gate D14 because at least one passenger was not respecting the mask mandate.
A flight tracker showed the plane was pretty far over the Atlantic when the decision was made to return.
CBS4 has reached out to American Airlines to understand why the situation was serious enough to circle back instead of continuing to Heathrow Airport in London.
No other details have been released at this time.
