  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami Fire Rescue, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A passenger in a sports car had to be rescued after the driver crashed into a tractor trailer, wedging the car underneath.

Miami Fire Rescue said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at SW 8th Street and 4th Avenue.

READ MORE: South Florida School Principal William Latson, Fired Over Holocaust Comments Goes To State Supreme Court

When crews arrived, they found a yellow Lamborghini crushed under the rear end of the trailer. The driver was able to get out, but the passenger needed help.

Using stabilizers and airbags, they were able to lift the rear end of the trailer and pull the vehicle out.

READ MORE: AAA: Gas Prices Rise Across Florida As Oil Prices Surge; Average Price For Gallon Of Regular At $3.22

Miami Fire Rescue lift rear of trailer to free sports car wedged underneath it. (Source: Miami Fire Rescue)

Once removed, the rescue specialist was able to remove the door and free the passenger.

MORE NEWS: Students, Staff Return To James Rickards Middle School Campus In Oakland Park

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

CBSMiami.com Team