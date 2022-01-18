MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A passenger in a sports car had to be rescued after the driver crashed into a tractor trailer, wedging the car underneath.
Miami Fire Rescue said the accident happened just before 11 p.m. Monday at SW 8th Street and 4th Avenue.
When crews arrived, they found a yellow Lamborghini crushed under the rear end of the trailer. The driver was able to get out, but the passenger needed help.
Using stabilizers and airbags, they were able to lift the rear end of the trailer and pull the vehicle out.
Once removed, the rescue specialist was able to remove the door and free the passenger.
Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.