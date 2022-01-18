MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick was sworn in Tuesday night as the newest member of Congress.
She will be filling the seat held by Alcee Hastings before his death in April, and will represent a majorly Democratic district.
Cherfilus-McCormick won 79% of the vote in a special election for the 20th Congressional District.
In her campaign she called for a guaranteed income of $1,000 a month for most adults and an increase in the federal minimum wage to $20 an hour.
Her opponent, Republican Jason Mariner, still hasn’t conceded the race.