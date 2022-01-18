MIAMI (CBSMiami) – If you drove by a gas station on the way to work or school this morning with the price of regular gas cheaper than $3.22, you should have stopped and fueled up. That is because prices at the pump are going up.
The American Automobile Association (AAA) said the average price for gasoline rose 3 cents per gallon, last week.
Florida’s average is now $3.22 per gallon of regular gas, which remains 14 cents less than the 2021 high of $3.36 per gallon.
"The arrow appears to be pointing up for oil prices, which means gas prices are likely to get more expensive," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. "The oil market is bullish on global supply concerns as various members of OPEC+ have reportedly struggled to meet production goals."
“Based on last week’s oil price hikes, drivers could soon see another round of rising prices,” Jenkins continued. “It’s unclear how much of an increase to expect, but the last time oil prices were this high, the state average was above $3.30 per gallon.”
State Average Prices
• Monday’s Average Price – $3.22 per gallon
• 2022 High – $3.22 per gallon
• 2022 Low – $3.19 per gallon
• 2021 High – $3.36 in November 2021
• 2021 Low – $2.19 in January 2021
Regional Prices
• Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.41), Naples ($3.29), Fort Lauderdale ($3.27)
• Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.10), Pensacola ($3.11), Panama City ($3.14)
Ways to Save on Gasoline
• Combine errands to limit driving time.
• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.
• Consider paying cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.
• Remove excess weight in your vehicle.
• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.
• Ensure your vehicle is properly maintained. An engine tune-up, new air filter and proper tire inflation can all help fuel economy. Visit AAA.com/AutoRepair to find a AAA Approved Auto Repair facility near you.
• Enroll in savings programs. AAA Members who enroll in Shell’s Fuel Rewards program can save 5 cents per gallon when they fill up at Shell. Click here for more information.