By Lissette Gonzalez
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The coldest air of the season has arrived. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s Tuesday morning.

Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s.

(CBS4)

Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida.

As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s.

The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.

