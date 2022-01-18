WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMCBS 4 News 7PM
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Local TV, Matt Gaetz, Miami News

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors granted immunity to the ex-girlfriend of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, according to a source familiar with the case.

She testified last week in front of a grand jury that was hearing evidence in the investigation into Gaetz.

READ MORE: Woman Shot At The Landings In Pembroke Pines

He has been under investigation to determine if violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice in that investigation.

READ MORE: Fla. State Sen. Ileana Garcia On Critical Race Theory: 'I Have Been Discriminated On All Fronts. Should We Take It Personally?'

The investigation surrounds whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl for money and took her across state lines.

MORE NEWS: Hearing Held Ahead Of The Start Of Dayonte Resiles’ Murder Trial

Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.

CBSMiami.com Team