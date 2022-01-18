MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Prosecutors granted immunity to the ex-girlfriend of Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz, according to a source familiar with the case.
She testified last week in front of a grand jury that was hearing evidence in the investigation into Gaetz.
He has been under investigation to determine if violated sex trafficking laws and obstructed justice in that investigation.
The investigation surrounds whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl for money and took her across state lines.
Gaetz denies any wrongdoing.