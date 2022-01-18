MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new face coming to CBS4 News. Kendis Gibson has joined CBS Miami as a morning news co-anchor. Gibson will work alongside co-anchor Marybel Rodriguez on WFOR-TV’s weekday 4:30-7:00 a.m. newscasts.

Gibson and Rodriguez will also appear each weekday on the station’s soon-to-be-launched CBS News Miami streaming service.

The announcement was made Tuesday morning by Darryll Green, Vice President and General Manager of CBS Miami, and Kerri Cavanaugh, the station’s News Director.

“We are pleased to welcome Kendis to CBS Miami and have him join our outstanding team of journalists,” Green said. “His extensive experience at both the network and local level, along with his passion for news and community service will make him a great addition to our newsroom as well as our South Florida community.”

Gibson, who was born and raised in Belize, is joining CBS Miami after having been an anchor at MSNBC since 2019. He anchored MSNBC Live with Kendis Gibson as well as the Kendis Gibson and Lindsey Reiser Report. Previously, Gibson spent seven years with ABC News, where he was the anchor of America This Morning and World News Now and also was a correspondent. Before that, he served as an anchor and reporter at WJLA-TV Washington, D.C. His background also includes serving as a correspondent for CBS Newspath, an entertainment anchor at CNN, and working at stations in San Diego and Rochester.

“We look forward to having Kendis join Marybel and the rest of our morning news team as we continue to grow in this important daypart,” Cavanaugh added. “I know Kendis is excited to get started and become actively involved in the communities we serve.”

Gibson will make his first CBS Miami appearance on Monday January 24.

“I love reporting on the full gamut of news: local, national, global, human interest stories and entertainment,” Gibson said. “I am thrilled to bring my passion for news to Miami as I embrace the opportunity to join CBS 4 and report on stories that resonate with our audience.”