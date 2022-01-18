FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A hearing was held in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.
Lawyers were discussing several things Tuesday, including a motion to limit certain testimony.
The first trial ended in a mistrial last month.
The 27-year-old is accused of stabbing to death 59-year-old Jill Halliburton Su during a home invasion robbery back in 2014.
Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and jury selection may start that same day.