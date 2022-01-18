WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
  • CBS4 News

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 4 News at 5PM
    5:30 PMCBS 4 News at 5:30PM
    6:00 PMCBS 4 News at 6PM
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    View All Programs
By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Dayonte Resiles, Local TV, Miami News

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A hearing was held in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday morning ahead of the start of the murder trial of Dayonte Resiles.

Lawyers were discussing several things Tuesday, including a motion to limit certain testimony.

READ MORE: Woman Shot At The Landings In Pembroke Pines

The first trial ended in a mistrial last month.

READ MORE: Source: Prosecutors Grant Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Ex-Girlfriend Immunity

The 27-year-old is accused of stabbing to death 59-year-old Jill Halliburton Su during a home invasion robbery back in 2014.

MORE NEWS: Fla. State Sen. Ileana Garcia On Critical Race Theory: 'I Have Been Discriminated On All Fronts. Should We Take It Personally?'

Another hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and jury selection may start that same day.

CBSMiami.com Team