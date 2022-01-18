TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) – The number of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 was down slightly Tuesday from a week earlier, according to data posted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
The data showed that 10,893 inpatients had COVID-19, down from 11,078 a week earlier. Also, 1,461 COVID-19 patients were in intensive-care units, up from 1,382 a week earlier.
COVID-19 hospitalizations increased dramatically over the past month as the highly contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus spread through the state.
