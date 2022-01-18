  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Islamorada, Local TV, Miami News, Scuba Death

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – An Alaskan doctor died while scuba diving in the Florida Keys.

Dr. Kimberly Jean Kilgore, a 57-year-old pediatrician from Juneau, died Friday while diving with a group off Islamorada, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Kilgore was in about 45 feet of water when she began having trouble and lost consciousness on the surface. The diving boat’s crew began CPR and paramedics were summoned, but she was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No foul play is suspected.

