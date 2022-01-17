MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After a stormy Sunday, South Florida woke to a calm, cool morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Lows fell to the upper 50s and low 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, the Keys saw temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Afternoon highs will climb to the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A gusty breeze will develop out of the west leading to a small craft advisory for boaters and a high risk of rip currents for beachgoers.
The coldest air of the season arrives Monday night as lows will fall to the mid to upper 40s across South Florida overnight.
Tuesday morning folks will need to bundle up as they head back to school and work after the holiday weekend. Highs will remain cool in the upper 60s and low 70s afternoon.
There will still be a little chill in the air on Wednesday morning as we wake up to lows in the mid to upper 50s but temperatures will be creeping up. Highs will be milder in the upper 70s as the winds shift out of the east. By Thursday and Friday, lows will be in the upper 60s and highs near 80 degrees. Spotty showers will be possible this weekend.