MIAMI (CBSMiami) – South Florida will feel the coldest air of the season so far Monday night.
Temperatures are going to tumble down to the mid and upper 40s across South Florida by Tuesday morning.
Even the chilly air will reach the Keys as the temperatures fall to the upper 50s in parts of the island chain.
A bundled-up, sweater-weather type of morning is in store for South Floridians on Tuesday as everyone returns to school and work after the holiday weekend.
Expect cool afternoon highs in the upper 60s and low 70s on Tuesday. Maximum temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year.
There will still be a little chill in the air on Wednesday morning as South Florida wakes up to lows in the mid to upper 50s, but temperatures will be creeping up.
Highs rebound to the upper 70s as the winds shift out of the east by Wednesday afternoon.
The upper 60s for lows and highs near 80 degrees expected to return Thursday and Friday.
While the work week remains mainly dry, there is a slight chance for a few showers returning this weekend.