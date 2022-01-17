MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Martin Luther King Jr. Day falls this year on Monday, January 17, and on that day we honor the memory of this great civil rights icon with celebrations, community outreach, and continued advocacy for justice.

“He sort of brought America into the 20th century and 21st century in terms of civil rights. He wanted better treatment for everyone including the African American population of the United States. Through his beliefs, he was able to bring change with legislation. He has made it a better place, but we still have long ways to go,” said historian Paul George.

George said it is important to always remember what Dr. King Jr. stood for.

“We also need to see the fact that we are not really there yet, in terms of total equality among people. We still have discrimination problems and we need a better understanding of each other,” said George

On Monday, there will be events across South Florida to honor King’s legacy.

In Liberty City, there will be a parade that kicks off at 11 a.m. on NW 54th Street. It will feature marching bands, dance teams, and floats. The parade will end near Martin Luther King Jr. Park where a family friendly event will take place from noon to 5 p.m.

Pre-Martin Luther King Jr. Parade 5K Run & Fitness Walk: Before kicking off the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade, those interested, can start off their day with a morning run honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. It will begin at the MLK Plaza Metrorail Station. Runners should arrive for registration between 6:30 and 7:45 a.m.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade: The festivities are scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Miami. The event will feature high-school marching bands, student-athletes, dance teams, drill teams, and cheerleaders on foot, as well as floats, cars, and fire trucks carrying local politicians, union leaders, and activists. The parade will conclude near Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, where a family-friendly festival will take place from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with live music, dance, cultural programming, and theatrical performances.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Unity March: Celebrate the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by joining the City of Tamarac in a Unity March on Monday, January 17, at 8:30 a.m. at Tamarac Park. Refreshments and entertainment will be available. The first 100 registrants for the event will receive a free T-shirt. Admission is free.