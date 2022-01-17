Haitian-American Model Saje Nicole Makes History In Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, Creates Online Fitness ProgramSaje Nicole is a Haitian American model who grew up in Fort Lauderdale and she’s breaking barriers in the modeling industry as a black, curve model who, last July made her mark as the first Haitian woman to be in Sports Illustrated’s yearly swimsuit edition. CBS4’S Lisa Petrillo met up with this rising star on the beach recently. “It’s huge. I never thought that line would be in front of my name,” Nicole said. “I asked has there ever been any other Haitian model in Sports Illustrated ? They checked and said no, you’re the first.” Saje Nicole grew up admiring the modeling careers of superstars like Tyra Banks , Naomi Campbell and Heidi Klum. But at 5’8” and size 10-12, she didn’t fit the mold of what most models look like. “With my build, my body type, my height, everything is very different than the norm. Most models are like 5’10”,”511”. They are a size 0 or size 2 . I’m a curved model with a shaved head,” she explained. “Everything is so different, and I think that’s why it works. It’s been an interesting ride just seeing how many brands are trying to him praise the diversity in campaigns.” Nicole is also an entrepreneur. She launched her own online wellness and fitness called The Bluprnt.( www.bluprnt.com) It’s exploding. “The bluprnt is not just exercises. It’s mindset training. How to properly love your body, what’s your ideal shape. I’m really excited about it,” she said.