MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The first full moon of 2022 known as the Wolf Moon rises tonight, Monday, January 17th at 6:48 pm EST.
Peak illumination of the Wolf Moon will be at 6:51 pm EST.
Chilly weather conditions will take over South Florida this Monday night as the temperatures dip into the 50s tonight and the upper 40s by Tuesday morning.
And we can expect a big, beautiful, and glowing moon lighting up the night since it will be mostly clear and dry.
The January full moon is known as the ‘Wolf Moon,’ and it earned this name because packs of wolves would be heard howling often during this time of the year.
It was thought that the wolves were tirelessly howling under the night sky because of hunger caused by the brutal days and nights of winter. Of course, wolves can howl for many other reasons such as for rounding up the pack, declaring territory, or for hunting tactics.
The next full moon of the new year happens in February known as the 'Snow Moon.' In total, there will be 12 full moons in 2022.
Here is the list of full moons for 2022:
- January 17: Wolf moon
- February 16: Snow moon
- March 18: Worm moon
- April 16: Pink moon
- May 16: Flower moon
- June 14: Strawberry moon
- July 13: Buck moon
- August 11: Sturgeon moon
- September 10: Harvest moon
- October 9: Hunter’s moon
- November 8: Beaver moon
- December 7: Cold moon