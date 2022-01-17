MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A family is still waiting for answers a year after the death of 6-year-old Chassidy Saunders, who was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting while at a child’s birthday party.

“She was so sweet, so kind, so talkative, so playful,” says Sharon Cullins, Chassidy’s grandmother.

She wears a T-shirt with her picture that says “say her name.” Of course, it is pink— Chassidy’s favorite color.

“We are still hurting,” she says. “It’s still a big shock to all of us.”

January 16, 2021, Chassidy was at a party outside a house at NW 54 Street and 6 Place in Miami, near the Burger King. She was just about to leave the party, when someone in a mask drove up, got out of the car, and fired into the crowd.

Her siblings also witnessed the horror.

“They were saying she wasn’t going to make it. She was actually shot in the back of her head,” Cullins says, fighting tears.

They still they have no closure. No one has been charged yet for Chassidy’s death.

“Let us know if you know anything,” Cullins pleads. “Although it’s been a year, it’s still not too late to convict someone for the murder of my grandbaby. It’s sad. The community, they don’t talk. They don’t talk at all. Everybody’s silent. I don’t know if they’re scared, or what.”

Even though she’s discouraged, she says she has to stay strong for her other grandchildren.

Her family is still holding out hope that someone will say something.

“I hope that one day we will get a call and they say ‘hey, we got the shooter’ or ‘somebody talked.’ I still have a little hope”

CBS4 reached out to Miami Police for updates. They say they passed the request for information along to the homicide division and would let us know if were any details they could share.

There is a reward of $14,500 for information that leads to an arrest. You can make tips anonymously to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.