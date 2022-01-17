MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The CDC is on the receiving end of some criticism for suggesting schools cancel some sports and activities.
Recently, the CDC advised schools to cancel what they call “high-risk” activities, such as football, wrestling and band, following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
Some experts call the new guidance unreasonable and unrealistic.
The director of the CDC defended the agency, saying it prioritizes academics over athletics and when its school guidance is followed it can be incredibly effective.