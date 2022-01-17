MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Sunday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed at least two tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida.

In Lee County, an EF2 tornado packed maximum winds of 118 mph.

“It sounded like a racing train,” said Fort Myers resident Edward Murray. “It was really loud, and it took me off my feet and blew me against, I believe it’s the east wall, and, as I heard the sound coming, I got up to go get my daughter.”

It was so powerful, it flipped his home upside down, while he was still inside.

“I was in the fetal position trapped by the sink, the refrigerator, the kitchen chairs, and a whole bunch of rubble over on top of me,” Murray said.

Amazingly, he and his daughter were unharmed, as well as their dog that was found in the rubble by neighbors a few hours later.

Officials in Lee County say about 7,000 homes, about 15,000 people, were without power due to the storms. At least 28 homes were destroyed there, and 62 homes are considered no longer livable. Four people had minor injuries but did not need to be taken to the hospital.

Meanwhile, in Charlotte County, an EF1 tornado with winds of 110 mph left behind a path of destruction.

“The front wall that used to be here where that door is, came in on us,” explained Placida resident Bob Nolan. “I moved the door outside to get a little space to get out because my girlfriend said she heard somebody yelling for help. It was that next-door neighbor because he got stuck in his house.”

Thirty-five homes in the area were damaged, but there were no reported injuries. Shelters have opened to help those displaced.

Dashcam video from an FHP trooper showed what appears to be a tornado passing over I-75 in Collier County. So far, that had not been confirmed by the NWS.