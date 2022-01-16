MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A teen was shot Sunday in northwest Miami-Dade after fleeing from a vehicle police tried stopping.
Investigators said they were pursuing the vehicle when the driver lost control and crashed near NW 54 Street and NW 22 Avenue.
Miami-Dade PD said several people inside the vehicle bailed out. Police began chasing the driver and at some point shots were fired.
Investigators said the 15-year-old, who was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition, was wanted on several charges.
A firearm was recovered at the scene.
The other suspects remain at large.
If you have information that can help the police with this investigation, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.