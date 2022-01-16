MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida scientists have found more evidence face masks help reduce the spread of airborne diseases like COVID-19.
In a study in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, they found face masks cut the distance airborne pathogens can travel in half.
They also found three feet of distance with a mask is better than six feet unmasked.
In another study, this one from the CDC looking at data from the 2019-2020 flu season, researchers found the vaccine protected children from serious illness. And that's even if they came down with a flu virus that was different from the one in the vaccine.
Health experts say it’s even more evidence children should get the flu shot in addition to a COVID-19 vaccine this season.